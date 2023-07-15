Mendota corn silo art removed, panels secured

The towering corn mural that welcomed visitors arriving by train to Mendota is being taken down.

Mendota Gold, the 68-foot-tall ear of corn that was hand painted on metal panels, will be fully removed from its spot on the side of a concrete silo by the railroad tracks. According to NCI ARTworks Executive Director Julia Messina, Northern Partners, owners of the property, have decided to demolish the silo on which it was installed.

The panels are being moved to a secure spot and will be relocated in Mendota in the near future.

The art piece was designed by Ray Paseka and unveiled in 2018.