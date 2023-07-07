I-80 work in Bureau County to begin July 7; traffic reduced to one lane for 10-mile stretch

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that construction will begin on almost 10 miles of Interstate 80 in Bureau County on Friday, July 7.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction as work begins to build a median crossover on I-80 near the Bureau-Henry County line and repair shoulders throughout the work zone.

Work this construction season will prepare the road for a two-year resurfacing project from the Bureau-Henry County line to east of the Interstate 40 interchange.

Work also will resurface the ramps at the I-40 interchange, which will close it for up to two weeks later this year. All work is expected to be completed by late fall.

Work to resurface the eastbound lanes will begin in spring 2024. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted onto the westbound lanes until late fall 2024.

In spring 2025, work will begin in the westbound lanes and traffic will be shifted onto the eastbound lanes. The entire $36.8 million project, which includes repairs to several bridges and culverts in the work zone, is scheduled to wrap up in late fall of 2025.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Accomplishments through year three of the program included about $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 additional safety improvements.

View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.