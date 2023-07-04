Pistol Shrimp win second half opener

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp opened the second half of the Prospect League season with an 11-7 victory over the Alton River Dragons on Monday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp fell behind 6-0 through 4 ½ innings, but rallied with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Max Handron started the scoring with an RBI double to right field before Zach Lane and Logan Delgado followed with back-to-back RBI singles.

With two outs, Xander Sielken delivered a two-run single.

The Shrimp (13-15) took the lead with four more runs in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Lane, a bases-loaded walk to Alton Gyselman and another two-run single by Sielken.

In the seventh, Lane ripped an RBI triple to right-center field and Delgado had an RBI single to extend the Pistol Shrimp lead to 11-6.

Lane, Delgado and Sielken each went 3 for 4. Lane had three RBIs and two runs, Delgado drove in two runs and scored one and Sielken finished with four RBIs.

Ryan Keeley earned the win in relief, allowing one hit with one strikeout and one walk in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Sebastian Gonzalez threw the final two innings, giving up one run on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

SUNDAY RESULT

Pistol Shrimp 9, Clinton LumberKings 3: Cody Kashimoto hit a two-run homer, drove in three runs and scored a pair to lead the Shrimp to a victory in Peru.

The Shrimp built a 5-0 lead through four innings and tacked on four insurance runs in the eighth, highlighted by a two-run single by Lane.

Lane finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run, while Louis Perona was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Finn O’Meara started and pitched the first three innings, allowing no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks.