New La Salle County Board member appointed: Gelinda Heller to fill Witczak’s seat

Gelinda Heller has been appointed to La Salle County Board and will complete the unexpired term of Joe Witczak.

Monday, the county board voted by acclamation to accept a nomination by Chairman Don Jensen to appoint Heller, who was recommended by the La Salle County Democratic Central Committee.

“Welcome aboard,” Jensen said.

Heller said she enters without any specific objectives and is undecided on whether to seek a full term of her own.

“This is going to be new, and already there’s a lot of people volunteering to help me,” she said.

A La Salle native now residing in Peru, Heller has strong union ties through her parents, Karl and Gail (Redd) Heller. She was steeped in local politics through her mother, who served as a La Salle alderwoman and ran for mayor in the late 1980s.

Gelinda Heller taught the L-P Marching Cavaliers at La Salle-Peru High School, has professional experience in the hospitality industry and has volunteered for Illinois Valley Animal Rescue.

“The committee believes that Ms. Heller has the knowledge, commitment and experience to fill this position,” Kathleen Ford, Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter of recommendation.

Separately, the board approved the $7.1 million widening and resurfacing – paid primarily through federal funds – of East 22nd Road (County Highway 15) from North 21st Road (County Highway 6) to the Livingston County line and named it a Class II truck route.

Finally, several individuals used the public comment period objected to sexually explicit materials available at libraries in La Salle County, and objecting to recent legislation that mandates their availability and distribution.

“This is in our libraries and in our schools,” said Crystal Loughran, a former County Board candidate, who supports holding a regional meeting of school superintendents to revisit the availability of materials.

“I’m not here to ban any books, but clearly we can choose what we put in front of our children,” said Sheri Tucci, founder of the Tax Levy Coalition, asking county officials for an oversight committee to restrict the funding of objectionable materials.

In other matters, the board:

Observed a moment of silence for former Chairman Edward “Ted” Lambert

After extended debate, approved revised rules on the opening of most bids

Approved an amended special use by Northern White Sand LLC to add loadout facilities at its facility in Utica Township

Reconvenes at 1 p.m. July 13