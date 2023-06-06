Pistol Shrimp outhit Springfield Lucky Horseshoes but lose 14-3

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp outhit the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Monday but suffered a 14-3 loss in seven innings in Springfield.

The Shrimp collected six hits to the Horseshoes’ five, but Springfield scored in every inning but the first to come away with a big win.

Tyler Dorsch hit a two-run triple in the third inning to score Louis Perona and Jake Ferguson. Nick Chavez added an RBI single in the seventh for Illinois Valley.

Emanuel Andujar was the only Shrimp player with multiple hits, going 2 for 3.

Daniel Strohm took the loss as he gave up six earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and five walks.

Ryan Keeley threw two innings, and Bred Baldus pitched the seventh. The Shrimp issued 13 walks on the night.

The Horseshoes made the most of their five hits as Daedrick Cali doubled twice, drove in four runs and scored twice, Eli Marvin went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and Payton Matthews was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs.

The Shrimp (2-4) return to action against the Horseshoes (4-2) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

SUNDAY

Normal CornBelters 11, Pistol Shirmp 10: The CornBelters scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to extend the game, then scored twice in the 10th to win it.

Joseph Stagowski went 3 for 5 with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs for the Shrimp, while Tobey Jackson was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and Robert Marinex went 3 for 6 with two runs and an RBI.

The Shrimp scored three runs in the first and added another in the third to go up 4-0 before Normal responded with four runs in the bottom of the third.

Illinois Valley scored two in the sixth and three in the ninth.

Jason Shanner was the starting pitcher and got a no decision, allowing four earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and five walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Nico Azpilcueta took the loss in relief, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk in 1 1/3 innings.