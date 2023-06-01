Peru Catholic announces 2023 graduates

Twenty-two Peru Catholic School eighth grade students participated in a graduation ceremony May 19 at St. Joseph’s Church.

Members of the 2023 Peru Catholic School graduating class are Niko Pappas-Anniballi, Chloe Brandt, Luke Bryant, Leah Burkart, Geno Ferrari, Grace Gahan, Cecilia Giacalone, Gavin Gillan, Brennen Hirst, Hayden Hubinsky, Ella Lamboley, Emma Mavity, Jaxson Pinter, Noah Plym, Roberto Rios, Olivia Ross, Ranbir Saini, Gianna Seghi, Steven Selders, Ishvir Singh, Macy Strauch and Bryce Stuepfert.

Special awards presented at the ceremony were: Knights of Columbus Award to Grace Gahan; the American Legion Awards to Emma Mavity and Jaxson Pinter; the St. Joseph Holy Name Scholarship to St. Bede Academy to Brennen Hirst and Gavin Gillan and the Top Academic Award recipient was Ranbir Saini.