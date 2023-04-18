Clinard to return as Oglesby city clerk

Oglesby’s incoming mayor has a familiar face joining City Hall. Becky Clinard is returning to the city clerk’s office.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council voted 3-1, with one abstention, to appoint Clinard as city clerk. Clinard had previously served in that post nearly 10 years, from July of 2009 to May of 2019.

I’m just excited to be able to serve the citizens of Oglesby again. — Becky Clinard, returning Oglesby city clerk

Outgoing Commissioners Jim Cullinan and Tom Argubright voted no and abstained, respectively. Clinard had been part of an electoral panel that removed Cullinan from the ballot four years ago; Cullinan then won as a write-in.

“I’m just excited to be able to serve the citizens of Oglesby again,” Clinard said after the vote.

Clinard also will serve, for now, as director of economic development. Mayor-elect Jason Curran said Clinard brings “an incredible amount of skill” to both posts but in the long run he does envision segregating the economic development duties from the clerk’s.

“In the meantime, I feel very confident Becky can step into that role,” Curran said.

Gerrard commended Oglesby Mayor Dom Rivara (right) presents Glen Gerrard a plaque thanking him for creating a Facebook page preserving Oglesby's history. (Tom Collins)

Separately, the council recognized Glen Gerrard for launching a Facebook page that preserves tidbits of Oglesby’s history.

Mayor Dom Rivara presented Gerrard with a plaque recognizing the page “Oglesby Days...Memories of Life in Oglesby, Illinois,” through which past and present residents could post photos and comments to memorialize the city’s past. More than 500 members joined in a single day and membership has exceeded 3,000.

“Your efforts have given members of the community – both those who remain and those whose lives have taken them elsewhere – a vehicle to collect memories of Oglesby, discuss its history and share their thoughts, feelings and memories with others,” Rivara said, reading from the inscription of the plaque.

Finally, the outgoing council members expressed thanks to voters for their time on the city council and wished the incoming council well.

“It has been my honor to serve the city as commissioner and, the last four years, as your mayor,” Rivara said.

In other matters, the council:

Approved a redevelopment agreement with Rita Arteaga, doing business as Mr. Salsa’s.

Approved a request by the Oglesby Ambulance Association to go door to door to sell pork chop dinner tickets

Approved bids for fire hydrant replacement by Illinois Valley Excavating $233,512