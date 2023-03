Oglesby’s city clerk has resigned.

Mayor Dom Rivara confirmed Monday that Amy Eitutis tendered her resignation Friday.

“Amy has done a great job and I’m sorry to see her leave,” Rivara said.

Eitutis said Monday she resigned to take another job and would have no further comment.

Rivara said notices will be posted seeking a new clerk. As he is not is not seeking another term at the April 4 election, Rivara said he presumes his successor will appoint the new clerk.