December 21, 2022
Garbage pickup in Peru, La Salle to begin at 5 a.m Thursday because of weather

Pickup schedule to remain the same the rest of the week

By Olivia Doak
The city of Peru announced Wednesday that Thursday garbage pickup will begin at 5 a.m., an hour earlier than normal. (Tom Collins)

The cities of Peru and La Salle announced Thursday garbage pickup will begin an hour earlier than normal.

Republic Services asks all residents with Thursday pickup to have their bins out to the curb by 5 a.m instead of 6 a.m. The change is because of the winter storm warning in effect from Thursday to Saturday.

No further changes have been made to the garbage pickup schedule.