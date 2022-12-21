Garbage pickup in Peru, La Salle to begin at 5 a.m Thursday because of weather

The cities of Peru and La Salle announced Thursday garbage pickup will begin an hour earlier than normal.

Republic Services asks all residents with Thursday pickup to have their bins out to the curb by 5 a.m instead of 6 a.m. The change is because of the winter storm warning in effect from Thursday to Saturday.

No further changes have been made to the garbage pickup schedule. For updates or changes, check the city Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/peru.illinois and https://www.facebook.com/cityoflasalle.