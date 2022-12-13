La Salle residents can expect to pay same in taxes as last year

The La Salle City Council approved its taxy levy at Monday night’s meeting, resulting in no change in La Salle’s portion of the tax bill compared to last year.

When the tax levy plan was introduced Nov. 15, Finance Director John Duncan said the city is retiring bonds off the tax roll and shifting that money to go towards the general fund.

“The good news for the taxpayers is ... we levied $341,784 for bonds last year and we don’t have to levy anything for that this year,” Duncan said at the Nov. 15 council meeting. “So that is going to offset our asking on the non-bond side ... and the tax rate would remain the same.”

The city will levy for $3,133,750 compared to last year’s levy at $3,113,784. While the amounts are nearly the same, the specific areas the city levied will differ. For example, no money will go to bonds and more will go toward police pension and the general fund.

Because there was a 12.24% increase in total non-bond levies, the city needed to hold a truth-in-taxation hearing on the proposed changes. The hearing took place Nov. 28 and the levy was passed Monday.