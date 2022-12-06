Oglesby acquires cameras that spot and trace licenses plates

Attention, car thieves: Oglesby now will watch through a camera system that can read the plates of a stolen car.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council voted 4-0 (Commissioner Tom Argubright was absent) to lease 10 cameras from the Flock Camera System at $55,100.

As previously reported, Oglesby police pressed for the acquisition of the cameras, citing data showing seven out of 10 crimes are committed with a vehicle. The solar-powered cameras pick up license plates and other identifying features, such as bumper stickers. Collected information is purged after 30 days.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Commissioner Jason Curran.

Separately, the city’s auditing firm said the Oglesby’s tax base jumped by $5.5 million, which gives the city the option of trimming the tax rate or keeping the tax rate flat to bring in extra cash. The council voted 3-1 to choose the former, but not without considerable debate.

Mayor Dom Rivara said he favored keeping the tax rate flat and bringing in some additional (and much-needed) cash.

“We’ve got to pay the bills,” Rivara said, adding later. “We’ve got some big projects coming up.”

Curran voted no. He preferred an even lower rate, saying the city has a duty to trim the tax rate when surplus funds are available.

Finally, Commissioner Terry Eutis wants to beef up the ordinance governing false fire alarms, which have been a nuisance for the fire department lately. Eutis proposes an escalating fee schedule to induce businesses to update their fire alarm systems.

Other matters: