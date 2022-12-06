December 05, 2022
Oglesby acquires cameras that spot and trace licenses plates

Council opts to cut the city tax rate next spring

By Tom Collins
Oglesby City Hall

Attention, car thieves: Oglesby now will watch through a camera system that can read the plates of a stolen car.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council voted 4-0 (Commissioner Tom Argubright was absent) to lease 10 cameras from the Flock Camera System at $55,100.

As previously reported, Oglesby police pressed for the acquisition of the cameras, citing data showing seven out of 10 crimes are committed with a vehicle. The solar-powered cameras pick up license plates and other identifying features, such as bumper stickers. Collected information is purged after 30 days.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Commissioner Jason Curran.

Separately, the city’s auditing firm said the Oglesby’s tax base jumped by $5.5 million, which gives the city the option of trimming the tax rate or keeping the tax rate flat to bring in extra cash. The council voted 3-1 to choose the former, but not without considerable debate.

Mayor Dom Rivara said he favored keeping the tax rate flat and bringing in some additional (and much-needed) cash.

“We’ve got to pay the bills,” Rivara said, adding later. “We’ve got some big projects coming up.”

Curran voted no. He preferred an even lower rate, saying the city has a duty to trim the tax rate when surplus funds are available.

Finally, Commissioner Terry Eutis wants to beef up the ordinance governing false fire alarms, which have been a nuisance for the fire department lately. Eutis proposes an escalating fee schedule to induce businesses to update their fire alarm systems.

Other matters:

  • Surf Internet reported construction of fiber-optic service is slated to begin in February or March
  • Work progresses at the Lehigh Park disc golf course
  • The council appointed Rick Rigazio to fill the vacancy on the Design and Review Board
  • The micro-pantry will be closed following a spree of vandalism. The city will, for the time being, hand out packages of food upon request