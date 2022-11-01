La Salle to send letter in support of SAFE-T Act lawsuit

The La Salle City Council approved a resolution Monday to send a letter on behalf of the city to the La Salle County State’s Attorney Office in support of the county’s lawsuit against the passage of the SAFE-T Act.

The lawsuit is meant to stop the SAFE-T Act from taking effect on Jan. 1, which would eliminate cash bonds for numerous felony offenses and make other significant changes to police law enforcement.

Alderman Bob Thompson, a former police officer, was the first to speak against the SAFE-T Act at the prior Sept. 9 City Council meeting.

“As an ex-law enforcement officer, it terrifies me,” Thompson said on Sept. 9. “Law enforcement can’t do what we expect them to do.”

The SAFE-T Act is a nearly 800-page document signed by Gov. J.B Pritzker in an effort to reform the criminal justice system by eliminating cash bail, increasing detainee rights, limiting police use of force, requiring police body cameras, expansion of training for officers, among other items.

A hundred out of 102 counties in Illinois are against passing the SAFE-T act as it stands, many calling for more revisions or an overhaul altogether. The lawsuits brought by each county are in an effort to stall its passage and allow more time for revisions before it goes into effect Jan. 1.

Alderman John “Doc” Lavieri called the lawsuit a “bipartisan” act and suggested at the council meeting Oct. 17 the city approve a resolution in support. Deputy Clerk Brent Bader called the Illinois Attorney General’s office after the meeting and was told a letter of support from the city would be accepted.

“When our Democrat (La Salle County) state’s attorney Joe Navarro and our Republican Sheriff Adam Diss together filed suit about the SAFE-T Act, I figured we should support them,” Lavieri said.

The letter, which will be sent soon after Monday’s meeting, says the city deems it to be in the best interest of the residents of La Salle to express support to the La Salle County state’s attorney and sheriff in regard to legally challenging certain aspects of the SAFE-T Act.