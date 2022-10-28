Utica close to finishing sign ordinance overhaul

Utica is close to completing an overhaul of its much-dissected sign ordinance.

Thursday, the Utica Planning Commission approved a series of recommendations for the Village Board to consider at its November meeting. These include:

Wall signs or murals are permitted on any side of a building that faces a public street or alley

Illuminated signs and digital signs require a special use

Up to three single-pole banners, not to exceed 12 feet in height, are permitted on private property in all commercial districts. (Variances can be sought)

Off-site signs, such as billboards, remain limited to unimproved lots

Temporary signs (that is, sandwich boards or A-frame signs) remain limited to one per business, but do not have be taken down nightly if they are on private property

Separately, Fox Valley Off Road, which operates a dirt bike track in rural Ottawa, is reportedly seeking to buy or acquire land in rural Utica.

That statement was made by Phillip Gassman, a rural Utica resident, who used Thursday’s public comment period to inquire if village officials were aware of any such expansion plans. Answer: no, but Fox Valley would have to petition the village for a special use before establishing any such operations.

Finally, the Planning Commission observed a moment of silence for Roger Chamlin, longtime village engineer, who died last week.