Utica might allow businesses to fly single-pole banners

Utica is likely relax its sign ordinance — a little — but appears to have reached an agreement on allowing single-pole banner signs, also known as feather flags.

Thursday, the Utica Planning Commission began a hearing on how to revise the oft-disputed sign ordinance. Mayor David Stewart, for example, said the board will consider expanding off-premise signs, which now are allowed only on undeveloped lots.

And a consensus was quickly reached on allowing single-pole banners, as well. Though Stewart said they are prone to tear and deteriorate, several business owners said they depend on them to get motorists off Route 178 and into their businesses.

“It does help people know what I have in my building,” said Roxy Neurohr, owner of Roxy’s Sweet Confections.

Seth Brannan, of Country Kids Produce, said they need single-pole banners — “We currently have four of those pole signs” — to advertise their in-season produce.

“It gives businesses an opportunity to let people know what’s coming up,” said Jamie Wallace, co-owner of the Rock and Soul. “It gives them visibility at a distance.”

The Planning Commission heeded the calls and adopted a recommendation. Businesses can have up to three single-pole advertising banners on-site — not off-premises — up to 12 feet high. The zoning inspector has the right to remove any signs that present a nuisance or hazard.

“We want our businesses to thrive,” Planning Commissioner Doug Gift said. “We’re not here to stop that.”

Other issues have yet to be tackled. The discussion resumes at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7.