La Salle displays new 95-gallon garbage bins, answers FAQs about new service starting Feb. 1

Some La Salle residents got an up-close look Thursday at the new 95-gallon bins they will receive when their new garbage service takes effect this winter.

The city hosted a session Thursday for residents with questions about the switch in garbage service from Republic Services to Lakeshore Recycling Systems. Starting Feb. 1, La Salle’s contract with Republic will expire and the city will be serviced by LRS.

One of the biggest changes is the switch from the current can system to larger, 95-gallon bins. Residents will receive one bin for trash and another for recycling. The bins allow for more efficiency, quicker pickups and sturdier, more weatherproof bins, officials said. The bins offer 33% more disposal space, reducing the need for extra stickers.

The bins will be picked up by an arm off the truck instead of a worker dumping it manually, in an effort to increase efficiency and safety. The driver will operate the truck and have a touch pad showing the next few houses to be picked up, serving as a guide throughout the route.

Despite the bins’ larger size, its design allows for mobility and easy maneuvering, officials said. A set of bins were available Thursday at City Hall for residents to see and test for themselves.

The new trash bins which will be provided to all La Salle residents when LRS, La Salle's new garbage servicer, begins its contract Feb 1, 2023. (Olivia Doak)

Here are common questions about the switch along with answers provided by the city:

Q: Will my pickup day be the same?

A: Yes

Q: Will recycling be every week or every other week?

A: Recycling will be picked up every other week. The large cans allow for more volume, less frequent pickups and more efficiency. A calendar of recycle pickup days will be announced and there will be a QR code on the bins with the calendar linked.

Q: Is there a smaller alternative to the 95-gallon bins?

A: The city of La Salle’s contract with LRS only allows for 95 gallon bins. LRS does have smaller bins, but they are not available to La Salle residents. The smaller bins don’t fit inside the arm of the garbage truck that will be picking up residents’ trash starting in February.

Q: What can I do with my old bins?

A: Residents can re-purpose and keep old cans, or LRS will dispose of them. Once the new LRS bins are rolled out, there will be a time where LRS will ask residents to put a sign on their old cans and put them on the curb for disposal. If residents have Republic Services bins because of breakage of old cans, Republic will take the bins back.

Q: Can I dispose of appliances with the new service?

A: LRS will take old appliances for a fee of $27.50. Residents will need to call LRS to notify the company of the requested pickup.

Q: Will LRS deliver the bins to all residents? When can we expect new bins?

A: Republic Services will remain the city’s garbage hauler until Jan. 31 and cannot pick up trash with LRS bins. For that reason, bins will either be delivered to residents the week before February or in the weeks immediately following, depending on weather and other circumstances. Two bins, one for recycling and one for garbage, will be dropped off at every home currently receiving garbage service in La Salle.

Q: What’s going to be the cost increase on my monthly bill?

A: The city of La Salle applied for a grant to bring down the cost of residents’ monthly trash bill. Once the city receives word on whether it’s granted the money, it will notify residents of what the new cost will be. A definite cost has yet to be reached.

Q: Is it possible for me to share garbage service with a neighbor if we both don’t produce a lot of trash?

A: Yes, neighbors can share the new garbage service. If a resident chooses to opt out and share with a neighbor, that resident will not receive cans or be on the route. Residents can opt out of service but can’t have another hauler pick up their trash. If a resident chooses to opt out of any city service, including water, sewer and trash, the resident will be charged a $75 fee to return those services.

The bulk item policy will remain the same and the city still will provide branch pickup and leaf vacuum services. Curbside yard waste pickup will no longer be an option, instead residents will drop off their yard waste at a designated site.

For more information or to get answers to any additional questions, call La Salle City Hall at 815-223-9508.