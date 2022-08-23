La Salle chooses new garbage contractor Lakeshore Recycling Services to replace Republic

Lakeshore Recycling Services will replace Republic Services as the garbage provider for the city of La Salle starting in February.

The city said it has heard its residents’ desire to reassess their garbage provider, and the Council acted on it by choosing LRS as its new garbage contractor at Monday’s City Council meeting. There was no discussion or comments made by any parties — it passed as matter-of-fact as if the council was voting on the placement of a new stop sign.

“We believe this contract will serve our residents well both in meeting an increased waste disposal demand as well as in making the overall collection process more efficient,” according to a press release from the city.

La Salle residents will pay more in their garbage bill beginning in February. The rate will go from $14.50 per month to $20 per month with LRS, but it would have gone up to $18 per month if La Salle were to continue utilizing Republic. Waste Management also was considered, but wanted residents to pay $24.12 per month.

LRS’s contract with La Salle is the first of its kind in the area. LRS is based out of Chicago, but it has a branch in Monmouth where La Salle residents will get their service. The company owns a landfill in Atkinson, and the garbage trucks will take the hour drive to and from the facilities whenever they have a pickup.

LRS Municipal Waste Manager Chuck Duncan said while LRS is a large and growing company, connection with customers and quality service is a priority. Any customer service calls will go to a receptionist at the Monmouth location.

“We want to meet and hopefully exceed expectations and increase the quality of service,” Duncan said. “We’re going to be out working hard no matter what.”

The change in contract will include some changes for residents regarding their garbage service. The city will be switching to bins, which are commonly used in other communities and hold nearly three times the material. These bins will be provided to residents. More details from the city about the change will come soon.

The council also voted to change the city’s garbage contract itself. Now, it includes new language about expectations with missed pickups and, in the event of a potential buyout of a company, the new garbage provider must be approved by the city before the contract is transferred.

The city thanked Republic Services for its work and said it looks forward to continuing the relationship in a respectful and professional manner over the remaining months of its contract.

“We want to thank the city for their partnership,” said Jim Pozzi, Republic Services representative. “We’ll work to make the transition as smooth as possible.”

While no one in the city made reference to complaints against Republic Services, the city had noted it has received up to 50 calls in a week about service issues, but the number of complaints were variable from week to week.