IVCC will host Day of the Dead celebration Oct. 31-Nov. 3

Illinois Valley Community College will host Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead Celebration from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 inside the main entrance.

IVCC’s Hispanic Leadership Team, Illinois Valley Visual Arts Club and the Project Success Leadership team invites IVCC students, employees and the community to join in the first celebration.

Every Nov. 1 and 2, Latino communities all over the world celebrate and honor loved ones who have passed on to their next life. Dating back almost 3,000 years, the celebration involves highly-decorative and brightly colored altars and memorials covered in flowers and lit with candles.

It is a joyous time for families and communities to celebrate memories by sharing food and festive music but also the grief of losing loved ones.

The group asks participants to bring in photos of deceased loved ones (human or animal). Each person can also write a note or happy memory to the loved one. Participants can also bring an offering (ofrenda) of non-perishable food and sealed drinks to provide nourishment to the deceased and memorialize what they enjoyed on earth.

Bring items the week of the display. Daily activities will be posted at a later time.

Pictures will also be displayed of deceased Latino icons such as Frida Kahlo, Anthony Quinn, Selena and Roberto Clemente to recognize those who have made the world a better place.

For information, contact IVCC art instructor Shannon Slaight-Brown at Shannon_slaight-brown@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0351 or Director of Adult Education Sara Escatel at sara_escatel@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0355.