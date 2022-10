The La Salle County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to a La Salle motel after a dead body was discovered Thursday morning, but no foul play is suspected.

La Salle police said Friday officers and EMS were dispatched at 8:07 a.m. Thursday to the Daniel’s Motel, where an unresponsive man, age 61, was located in one of the rooms. No foul play was observed or determined at the scene.

The coroner’s office is investigating. The decedent’s identity is pending notification of family.