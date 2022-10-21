Double D Express in Peru wins award from Illinois Trucking Association

Double D Express, a logistics company in Peru, won 2022 Motor Carrier of the Year from the Illinois Trucking Association out of 288 companies.

Safety Manager Alan Detmers said all the employees are excited and didn’t expect it. Detmers attended an ITA conference on Sept. 27 when Double D was granted the award.

“We’ve never received something like this,” Detmers said. “Our company motto is service with commitment ... everyone has trucks, everyone has drivers. You’ve got to put your service with commitment, and I think that helps.”

Double D Express is employee-owned with 125 employees and has been in business since 1985. Detmer said this is the first time Double D has won the award.

“I’m proud of all the employees here,” Detmers said. “They’ve worked hard to get this.”

There are 288 companies that are members of the ITA, a nonprofit organization affiliated with the American Trucking Association that promotes and protects the trucking industry in Illinois. Double D has been a member of the ITA for 21 years. The motor carrier of the year award is given to a company that helps the ITA with various functions, including charities and safety classes, and is an overall involved and supportive member.

Detmers also serves on the board of the ITA. As a board member, he attends meetings every couple months and talks about the politics of trucking, including changing laws that impact the trucking industry, toll roads, fuel tax and safety incentives.

“We try to do the best for the community,” Detmers said. “We try to have safe equipment on the road, safe drivers. We are employee owned ... and we want to make our company the very best in the state of Illinois.”