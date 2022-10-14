Area roundup: Putnam County placed fourth at Tri-County Tourney

At the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Seneca Thursday night, Woodland defeated Putnam County, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 to capture third place.
Leading the way for the Panthers (13-11-3) were its two all-tournament selections, Maggie Richetta with 14 kills and Tori Balma with three kills and 24 assists. Ava Hatton added eight kills, five points and nine digs on the night, while Avery Moutray added three assists and four digs.
Malayna Pitte and Kaleigh Benner were tabbed all-tournament for Woodland.
Roanoke-Benson def. Henry-Senachwine, 18-25, 25-14, 25-22: In the Tri-County Tournament’s consolation championship, the Mallards grabbed the first set but fell to the Rockets in three. Gabriella Garcia, Kaitlyn Anderson and Catherine Miller were all named to the T-C all-tournament team, as was R-B’s Maggie Luginbuhl.
La Salle-Peru de. Rochelle, 25-22, 25-20: At Rochelle, the balanced Cavaliers claimed the Interstate Eight Conference win behind 11 points three aces and seven digs by Taylor Martyn, Emma Garretson’s seven kills and nine digs from Katherine Sowers. Camryn Piscia added six kills, Jayden Dyke four kills and Addison Urbanski 13 assists. Lily Ficek contributed eight points and seven digs.
Newman def. Princeton, 25-10, 25-22: At Prouty Gym in Princeton, the Tigers fell to 12-18 on the season with the loss, despite six kills by Olivia Gartin, 10 digs and three points by Miyah Fox and six points, two aces and three digs from Isa Ibarra. Natasha Faber-Fox chipped in seven assists and four digs and Morgan Foes 2 ½ blocks. Kelsey Klingenberg and Lily Keutzer each added four points.
Indian Creek def. DePue, 25-21, 25-6: At Shabbona, the Indian Creek Timberwolves battled and won in Little Ten Conference volleyball action over DePue’s Little Giants.
Earlville def. IMSA, 25-15, 25-14: At Earlville, Hannah Pfaff collected eight kills and Nevaeh Sansone six to lead the Red Raiders victory. Brooklyn Guelde added 20 assists, Bailey Miller seven digs and Mady Olson nine points to the win.
Sophomore volleyball
Rochelle def. L-P, 15-25, 26-24, 28-26: At Rochelle, the Incas took Rochelle to the max before falling in three close sets.