Mendota High School to present ‘The Play that Goes Wrong’

The Mendota High School Drama Club will present “The Play That Goes Wrong” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Mendota High School Auditorium.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is a comedy set in the 1920s where the actors are playing members of an amateur drama society who are trying to put on a murder mystery. The murder mystery is called “The Murder at Haversham Manor” presented by the fictional Cornley Drama Society, but many things go wrong throughout the show.

“This show will take your mind off of any troubles you might have right now,” said Drama Sponsor James Younger. “You can sit back and enjoy an hour and a half of just pure comedy.”

Senior Karli Miars (left) rehearses her lines in "The Play that Goes Wrong" with sophomore Jillian Younger (right) at Mendota High School on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 (Olivia Doak - odoak@shawmedia)

Younger said the production has an added level of fun because the high school actors have to play an actor that’s playing a role. He said this aspect adds an extra level of interpretation for the role and fun for the audience.

Many things go wrong throughout the play, which results in comedic consequences. As the actors are presenting the show, sets fall apart, items fall off walls, actors get knocked out along with sound and lighting errors.

“Part of the fun of the show is they have to act like nothing is going wrong and have to pretend they’re doing their very best ... and it is hilarious. It’s one laugh after another,” Younger said.

Cast members from the Mendota High School drama club walk on the stage while rehearsing "The Play that Goes Wrong" on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 (Olivia Doak - odoak@shawmedia)

The students have been rehearsing for the past six to seven weeks. The drama club produces two shows a year, with “The Play that Goes Wrong” being the one in the fall and another in the spring.

“The kids have done a great job of putting it on,” Younger said. “It’s a great way to support a local drama and show support for this wonderful program at our school.”

Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per adult and $5 for senior citizens and those under 18. The Mendota High School auditorium is located at 2300 W. Main St.