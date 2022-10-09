The NewsTribune Area Roundup: La Salle-Peru netters runners-up at Interstate 8 Conference Meet

In the Interstate 8 Conference Meet hosted by La Salle-Peru on Saturday, the host Cavaliers (21 team points) finished second behind champion Sycamore (25) and ahead of third-place Ottawa (20) in the six-school field.
At No. 1 singles, L-P’s Carlie Miller won both her matches on the day to claim the conference title, finished by a 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 triumph over her counterpart from Sycamore. Ottawa entrant Emma Cushing won her first match before defaulting in her final two matches to finish fourth.
At No. 2 singles, Ottawa’s Layne Krug posted a 2-1 mark to claim third place, winning the third-place match 6-1, 6-0 over her counterpart from Rochelle. L-P’s Rylee Waite went 0-2 to finish sixth.
At No. 1 doubles, the Ottawa teaming of Jenna Smithmeyer and Rylee O’Fallon went 2-0, besting Sycamore’s top team 6-2, 7-5 in the title match to claim first place. La Salle-Peru’s Emmie Hachenberger and Ava Lannen went 1-2 to finish fourth.
At No. 2 doubles, the La Salle-Peru tandem of Izzy Pohar and Kaylie Reese claimed first place with a 3-0 day capped by a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Morris in the championship match. Ottawa’s Isabel Heimsoth and Emma Walker went 0-2 and placed fourth.
At No. 3 doubles, L-P’s Kylee Halm and Elena Leone finished as runners-up after going 2-1, ultimately losing the championship match 6-2, 6-2 to Sycamore. The Ottawa duo of Makenzie Eichelkraut and Mika Moreland went 1-1 and placed third, winning that match 6-0, 6-1 over Rochelle.
Football
Stockton 59, Fieldcrest 12: At Stockton, the visiting Knights suffered a nonconference road loss to slip to 1-6 on the season.
Fieldcrest — which is back in action next Friday night at Deer Creek-Mackinaw — trailed 20-6 after one quarter and 46-6 by halftime.
Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio 62, Bushnell-Prairie City 8: At Bushnell, the visiting Clippers rolled to the Illinois 8-Man Football Association victory.
Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio — now 6-1 heading into next week’s Friday night game at Freeport Aquin — led 50-8 at halftime.
Girls volleyball
Princeton 3rd, Mendota 5th at Princeton Invite: In the Princeton Invitational, Princeton’s Olivia Gartin and Mendota’s Katie Jenner were named all-tournament as their teams placed third and fifth, respectively, in the five-team field behind champion Sherrard.
Princeton’s day included a 25-18, 25-10 loss to Sherrard; a 25-20, 25-18 victory over Mendota; a 25-20, 22-25, 15-11 loss to Byron; and a 25-15, 21-25, 15-11 triumph over Reed-Custer.
Gartin put down 50 kills on the day, while Morgan Richards put down five stuff blocks. Natasha Faber-Fox tallied 90 assists, Miyah Fox had 48 digs and five aces, Lily Keutzer finished with 15 kills and 19 digs, and Chrissy Sierens totaled 15 kills and four ace serves.
Mendota’s day included a 25-18, 25-19 loss to Byron; a 15-25, 25-23, 15-11 defeat at the hands of Reed-Custer; the aforementioned loss to the hosts; and a 25-21, 25-13 loss to Sherrard.
Cross country
Princeton harriers run at Sterling: At the Sterling Invitational, Princeton did not field full teams but was led by Lexi Bohms (23rd, 19:49) and Kiana Brokaw (57th, 22:22) in the girls race and Augustus Swanson (56th, 17:40) in the boys event.
Krischel’s 4th best for Knights: At the Heyworth Hornet Invitational at Centennial Park, Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel placed fourth in the boys event with a time of 16:37.
Landin Wright (22nd, 18:38) in the boys race and both Clare Phillips (12th, 21:06) and Hannah Schumacher (20th, 22:30) in the girls event scored top-25 finishes for the Knights, who did not field full teams.
Girls volleyball
Indian Creek def. Earlville 25-19, 25-17: At LaMoille in the championship match of the 2022 Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Newark Norsemen claimed the title for the sixth consecutive season via a come-from-behind, three-set victory over the Huskers, 25-27, 25-15, 25-15.
Earlier in the night, Indian Creek defeated Earlville 25-19, 25-17 for third place; while the consolation title went to IMSA via a 17-25, 25-16, 25-23 win over Hinckley-Big Rock.
Boys golf
Wilson ties for 16th at 1A State: At the Class 1A IHSA Boys Golf State Finals, Amboy senior Wesley Wilson finished tied for 16th place with a two-day total of 157. Wilson carded a 6-over-par 78 in Friday’s opening round, following it up with a 7-over 79 Saturday.