Parents can learn to spot mental health symptoms at Mendota High presentation

Parents and caregivers can learn the signs of mental illness in youths during an education night Tuesday, Oct. 25, hosted by Mendota High School and the Regional Office of Education. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the program running 6 to 7 p.m.

The presentation will highlight mental health symptoms and offer strategies to help students navigate stress. Prizes will be awarded to participants, and caregivers will have a chance to apply for a Community Wellness YMCA scholarship. Local mental health and community agencies will be present with resource booths, including North Central Behavioral Health, Illinois Valley Youth Service Bureau, Community Health Partnership of Illinois, Safe Journeys, Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living, Life Balance Counseling, TriCounty Opportunities Council Arukah Institute of Healing/C5 Rural, Mendota YMCA and Graves-Hume Library, among others.