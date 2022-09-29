5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: A fine weekend to take in the arts in the region

1 - Enjoy live music in Marseilles this weekend. The Fresh From the Midwest Music Festival will return 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Illini State Park. Saturday’s lineup features David Redmore at 11 a.m., Chris Butler at noon, Aaron Kelly at 1 p.m., The Gaffney Davis Band at 2 p.m. and Nutzy Mac at 3:45 p.m. Taking the stage Sunday will be Dan Rub at 11 a.m., Tom Edwards at noon, Zodiac Rose at 1 p.m., Casey McGrath (Fiddlerock) at 2 p.m. and the Belle Rangers at 3:45 p.m. There is no set admission fee for entrance. Attendees can contribute to the Illini State Park Foundation for improvements at the park. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/freshfromthemidwest.

2 - Kick off the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra’s season Saturday in Oglesby with music celebrating cinema. The IVSO, which is beginning its 73rd season, is joining movies and music for its first concert of the musical season with Celebrate the Cinema! Pops concert 7 p.m. at Illinois Valley Community College’s Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre. The program includes music by Erick Korngold, Ennio and Andrea Morricone, John Williams, and others from “The Sea Hawk,” “The Big Country,” “Vertigo,” “Cinema Paradiso,” “Jane Eyre” and “Jurassic Park.”

Jennifer Kirkman and Ken Persky interact as Agent 99 and Agent 86 in Engle Lane's performance of "Get Smart." (Photo provided by Kelly Lefler)

3 - Go retro this weekend by catching “Get Smart” in Streator. Adapted from material originally conceived by comedy legends Mel Brooks and Buck Henry, performances are slated at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Engle Lane’s William C. Schiffbauer Center for the Performing Arts, 1012 Columbus Road. Performances will continue 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, through Friday, Oct. 7. For ticket information call 815-672-3584 or go to www.englelane.org

4 - Shop, dine and sip Saturday in Princeton. Princeton Tourism and the Princeton Art District are hosting Oktoberfest in Rotary Park. The German Paloma Band will perform. Vendors will open at 4 p.m. and the band will play from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be German fair and beer available. Also, there will be activities for children.

5 - Let loose with those fall vibes Saturday in Walnut. The Walnut Chamber of Commerce will host its sixth annual Fall Fest on Main from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is catered to all ages with live music, craft beer, kids games, hayrack rides, face painting, a vendor show and other activities.

