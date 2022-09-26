Engle Lane in Streator to perform ‘Get Smart’

Recreating an iconic 57-year-old television series live on stage is an impressive feat.

Streator’s Engle Lane Theatre is set to do exactly that in October with “Get Smart.”

Adapted from material originally conceived by comedy legends Mel Brooks and Buck Henry, six performances are slated at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, through Friday, Oct. 7.

Students react to the success of the "Intermo" test in Engle Lane's performance of "Get Smart." They are (left to right) Ken Persky, Mary Ann Neuman, Georgia Darby, Corbin Shaver, Carol McConville, Kelli Mulstadt and Lisa Gill. (Photo provided by Kelly Lefler)

Director Jenifer Shaver and her cast have been working diligently since July as Maxwell Smart (Kenneth Persky), Agent 99 (Jennifer Kirkman) and The Chief (Thomas Bickel) and other colorful agents of CONTROL and KAOS will wage battle over the fate of the Statue of Liberty in this classic, fast-paced spy spoof.

This zany production also features Brian Shaver, Carol McConville, Robbie Lake, Corbin Shaver, Devin Lawton, Ed Green, Mya Shaver, Mary Ann Neuman, Georgia Darby, Lisa Gill, Mackenzie Freeman, Kelli Mulstadt, Myleigh Mulstadt and Karen Austin. The show’s assistant director is Kelly Lefler.

Engle Lane Theatre is located at 1012 Columbus Road in Streator. For ticket information call 815-672-3584 or go to www.englelane.org