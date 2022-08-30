Peru may restrict food trucks doing business near restaurants

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski suggested forbidding a food vendor from parking within 500 feet of an established restaurant, as the Peru City Council discussed Monday a complaint about a food truck parked near a restaurant, reportedly profiting off of the restaurant’s foot traffic.

Kolowski also suggested at Monday’s council meeting a complete overhaul of the current guidelines, saying they’re vague and out of date.

“We just need to come up with something more fair,” Kolowski said.

Alderman Jim Lukosus agreed with Kolowski and said the city needs to protect the businesses that have been in the city for many years.

“I think we need to provide some immediate relief for some of these businesses that are being affected,” Lukosus said.

Alderman Tom Payton asked what the rule would be if the food truck is parked on the vendor’s property, citing a discussion he had with a Princeton city official where it was an issue. City Attorney Scott Schweickert said there is a solution, but it would take time.

Schweickert said the city can change its zoning ordinance and require people to have a special license from the city to have a food truck on their property. This process, in addition to rewriting all the city’s guidelines about food trucks, will take time.

Aldermen can pass an ordinance, potentially at the next council meeting, about how far a food truck must park from an established restaurant.

Alderman Mike Sapienza suggested lowering the distance from 500 feet to closer to 300 feet. He said because 500 feet is about a block and a half, which is a considerable distance, it would disadvantage the food trucks and limit where they can park.

Alderman Jason Edgcomb agreed and said he wants to make sure food trucks feel welcome in Peru and maintain a good relationship with vendors so people can continue to enjoy the food trucks. Edgcomb said if the regulations on food trucks are too restrictive, vendors may feel pushed out of the area.

Lukosus said the regulations should be more restrictive because of the trucks’ mobile nature. Because food truck businesses don’t have to pay real estate taxes and other bills that support the city, Lukosus said the council should prioritize brick-and-mortar establishments.

A decision on a new ordinance for food trucks was not made. An ordinance limiting how close a food truck can park to an established restaurant may appear on the agenda for the next City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept 12, at 1901 Fourth St.