La Salle-Peru High School buys nearby building

The La Salle-Peru High School Board of Education approved Wednesday the purchase of the building located at 556 Creve Coeur St.

In the near future, the building will be torn down and grass will be planted in the lot. Superintendent Steve Wrobleski said the long-term plan is to build a garage to house school vehicles. Right now, the vehicles are stored outdoors in parking lots.

The board will purchase the building for $20,000 and will spend an additional $32,680 to rid the it of asbestos, said Board Vice President Greg Sarver. After that, the building will be torn down.

Wrobleski said the timeline of building a garage is dependent on when nearby properties go for sale. The land at 556 Creve Coeur St. will be empty until the school can acquire a large enough lot.