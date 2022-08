An evening with “Marlee Matlin: Celebrate Deaf Awareness Month” will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, with Peru Library and libraries across the state of Illinois.

Deaf advocate and actress Marlee Matlin will be joining the library virtually for a discussion about her trailblazing, acting career and advocacy. Registration is required for home viewing at: https://bit.ly/ILP_MarleeMatlin or watch at Peru Library, 1409 11th St., in the main library without registration.