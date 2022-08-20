Free course offered to IVCC students

Illinois Valley Community College is offering current students an incentive to enroll in an additional class this fall — a tuition free course. But they must act fast.

Students already enrolled in any number of credit hours can add a late-start or second eight-week course tuition-free if they do so before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.

“We are rewarding students who have committed to IVCC by offering them an additional course free,” said Vice President for Business Services Matt Seaton.

Late-start, online 12-week courses beginning Sept. 12 include:

The Global Environment (BIO 1000-102) with Eric Schroeder;

World Regional Geography (GEG 1004-101) with Jeff Fesperman;

General Elementary Statistics (MTH 1008-102) with Tom Tunnell;English Composition I (ENG 1001-104) with Lori Cinotte;

Developmental English (ENG 0909) with Jean Forst;

The Art of the Film (FLM-2009-101) with Kim Radek;

Introduction to Nutrition (ALH 1000-102) with Amber Robertson;

General Psychology (PSY 1000-103) with Betsy Klopcic; and

Child Growth and Development (PSY 2001-101) with Jill Urban Bollis.

Another late-start course, Philosophy of Religion (PHL 1003-01) with Jason Beyer, will be offered in-person.

Second 8-week online courses beginning Oct. 10 include:

Corrections in America (CRJ 1070-100) with Jon Hubbell;

Evidence and Criminal Procedures (CRJ 2030-100) with Kevin Hermes;

Wellness (HPE 1000-101) and Personal and Community Health (HPE 1003-102) with Tony Ruda;

Elementary Spanish II (SPN 1002-150 blended) and Elementary German II (GER 1002-150 blended) with Andy Seeger; and

Mathematics for Young Children (ECE 1205-100) with Lisa Dickey.

There are several second eight-week welding courses available. Contact Tony Sondgeroth at 815-224-0319 or Theresa Molln at 815-224-0630 for information.

Other courses starting Oct. 10 include Industrial Safety (GNT 1208-300, for an OSHA card, in-person) with Pat Schuerman; Job Seeking Skills (SDT 1203-100 online) with Michelle Story; and Orientation to the IT Professions (CSC 1200-101 online) and Introduction to Cybersecurity (CSC 1203-171 blended) with Nancy McDonnell.

Students new to online learning need to take Orientation to Distance Learning (CSP-0002-103) first. English Composition I and General Elementary Statistics require assessment; contact counseling at 815-224-0360.

To register, call 815-224-0447 or stop in the Admissions Office. Students must maintain their current class schedule to qualify for the tuition-waived course.