August 20, 2022
Shaw Local
Free course offered to IVCC students

Students enrolled in any number of credit hours can add a late-start, or second 8-week course

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois Valley Community College student Kristina McConnaughhay, of La Salle, (right), and daughter Everly with YMCA child watch staff member Laura Thurow of Mendota. The center opened this week at IVCC. The college announced all students can take a late-start or second eight-week class tuition-free.

Illinois Valley Community College is offering current students an incentive to enroll in an additional class this fall — a tuition free course. But they must act fast.

Students already enrolled in any number of credit hours can add a late-start or second eight-week course tuition-free if they do so before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.

“We are rewarding students who have committed to IVCC by offering them an additional course free,” said Vice President for Business Services Matt Seaton.

Late-start, online 12-week courses beginning Sept. 12 include:

  • The Global Environment (BIO 1000-102) with Eric Schroeder;
  • World Regional Geography (GEG 1004-101) with Jeff Fesperman;
  • General Elementary Statistics (MTH 1008-102) with Tom Tunnell;English Composition I (ENG 1001-104) with Lori Cinotte;
  • Developmental English (ENG 0909) with Jean Forst;
  • The Art of the Film (FLM-2009-101) with Kim Radek;
  • Introduction to Nutrition (ALH 1000-102) with Amber Robertson;
  • General Psychology (PSY 1000-103) with Betsy Klopcic; and
  • Child Growth and Development (PSY 2001-101) with Jill Urban Bollis.

Another late-start course, Philosophy of Religion (PHL 1003-01) with Jason Beyer, will be offered in-person.

Second 8-week online courses beginning Oct. 10 include:

  • Corrections in America (CRJ 1070-100) with Jon Hubbell;
  • Evidence and Criminal Procedures (CRJ 2030-100) with Kevin Hermes;
  • Wellness (HPE 1000-101) and Personal and Community Health (HPE 1003-102) with Tony Ruda;
  • Elementary Spanish II (SPN 1002-150 blended) and Elementary German II (GER 1002-150 blended) with Andy Seeger; and
  • Mathematics for Young Children (ECE 1205-100) with Lisa Dickey.

There are several second eight-week welding courses available. Contact Tony Sondgeroth at 815-224-0319 or Theresa Molln at 815-224-0630 for information.

Other courses starting Oct. 10 include Industrial Safety (GNT 1208-300, for an OSHA card, in-person) with Pat Schuerman; Job Seeking Skills (SDT 1203-100 online) with Michelle Story; and Orientation to the IT Professions (CSC 1200-101 online) and Introduction to Cybersecurity (CSC 1203-171 blended) with Nancy McDonnell.

Students new to online learning need to take Orientation to Distance Learning (CSP-0002-103) first. English Composition I and General Elementary Statistics require assessment; contact counseling at 815-224-0360.

To register, call 815-224-0447 or stop in the Admissions Office. Students must maintain their current class schedule to qualify for the tuition-waived course.