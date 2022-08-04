Pistol Shrimp rally falls short in Burlington

Tucker Bougie and Ivan Witt hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the top of the ninth inning to pull the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp within a run, but the rally fell short in an 11-10 loss to the Burlington Bees in Burlington, Iowa, on Wednesday.

The Bees scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-0 lead, but the Shrimp responded with two in third and three in the fourth to go ahead, 5-3.

Burlington scored four runs in the fifth and seventh innings – with the Shrimp notching one in the sixth – before the Shrimp mounted their comeback attempt with two runs in the eighth and ninth frames.

Alton Gyselman hit two RBI doubles and finished with four RBIs, driving in runs in four different innings.

Kody Watanabe was 2 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs, Ottawa graduate Evan Evola went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI and Kevin Parker tripled and scored three runs.

Daniel Strohm got a no decision, allowing five runs (all earned) on two hits with six strikeouts and six walks in 4 1/3 innings, while Preston Kaufman took the loss in relief, giving up two runs (both earned) on two hits with no strikeouts and a walk as he faced three batters without recording an out.

The Shrimp (35-21 overall, 15-10 second half) play the Danville Dans (40-13, 19-4) at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in Peru.