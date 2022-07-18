Fire marshal called to early Monday structure fire near Mendota

A structure fire Monday in rural Mendota drew multiple departments and the Office of the State Fire Marshal, but the fire isn’t deemed suspicious.

Mendota Fire Department said personnel were dispatched at 2:54 a.m. Monday to 3622 E. First Road for a residential structure fire. There were no occupants and no injuries.

The structure was, however, fully involved and Mendota firefighters activated the box alarm. Earlville, Sublette, Arlington, Troy Grove and Peru all responded and returned from the scene at 5:10 a.m.