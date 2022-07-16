I.F. Doug and Ella Stonier Educational Trust announces 2022 scholarship recipients

The Granville National Bank, Trustee for the I.F. Doug Stonier‑Ella Stonier Educational Trust, announced the winners for the trust’s 2022-2023 scholarship.

The recipients are Madelyn Dzierzynski, daughter of Anton Dzierzynski and Theresa Taliani, of Hennepin; Kenzie Edens, daughter of Eric and Michelle Edens, of McNabb; Morgan Hundley, daughter of Jeffrey and Melanie Hundley, of Hennepin; Jace Schorn, son of Dale and Carey Schorn, of Granville; Madison Solomon, daughter of Paul Solomon, of Florida, and Shannon Jenkins-Solomon, of Hennepin, and Savannah Tucker, daughter of Matthew and Jannelle Smith, of Magnolia.

The recipients are chosen on financial need and academic ability. They must be residents of Putnam County and meet other criteria set up under Stonier’s will.

Each recipient will receive $4,643.50 for the 2022-2023 academic year. This scholarship fund was set up in the will of I. F. Stonier, a Putnam County businessman for many years.

The selection committee consists of the Granville National Bank Trust Officer, one Putnam County School District #535 administrator and one community member.