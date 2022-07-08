More video gaming terminals coming to Utica

Utica could get four to six new video gaming terminals, increasing the village total to 50 or more.

Thursday, the Utica Planning Commission unanimously recommended a special use be granted to Dale Senica to operate a bar with video gaming. His bar, Alley Cat’s, would be in the rear of 142 Mill St. — between Mill Street Market and Canal Port — accessible through the alley.

“I just want to bring back a neighborhood bar where a guy can come through the back alley and have a beer,” Senica said, adding later, “It’s going to look great when I get done.”

Thursday’s vote was only a recommendation; Senica needs the approval of the Utica Village Board, which meets Thursday, July 14. If approved, gaming terminals in Utica would climb by 10%.

The Illinois Department of Revenue reported Utica had 10 establishments with 46 gaming terminals, as of May 2022. Last year, the village collected a revenue share of more than $70,000.

Separately, the Planning Commission continues to tweak the sign ordinance and advanced two proposals.

One is intended to limit flashing or illuminated signs. The commission proposes that any sign with a “changing message” — an LED sign, for example — requires a special use before it can be raised anywhere in the village.

The commission also modified the rules governing murals or wall signs. The ordinance now governs any wall facing a public street or alley.

The sign discussion resumes Thursday, July 28.