Pistol Shrimp fall behind early in loss to Quincy Gems

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp fell behind by four runs after one inning and trailed by eight through four innings in a 9-3 loss to the Quincy Gems on Tuesday in Quincy.

The Gems scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, including two on wild pitches.

Quincy scored a run on a passed ball in the third and tacked on three more in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run double by Zack Stewart.

The Shrimp got on the board with two runs in the fifth.

Ottawa graduate Evan Evola singled and scored on a wild pitch, and Zach Lane hit a sacrifice fly to plate Jared Quandt, who reached on an error.

In the eighth, Jack Johnston singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Bobby Cavin.

Evola, Johnston and Tucker Bougie had two hits each.

Teague Conrad took the loss, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk in 3 1/3 innings.

The Shrimp (15-10) play at the Burlington Bees (10-15) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.