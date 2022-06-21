Peru Library to virtually host award-winning chef June 22

Peru Library, 1409 11th St., will host “An Evening with Kwame Onwuachi, James Beard Award-Winning Chef” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.

Top Chef contestant and award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi will discuss his cookbook “My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef.” His cookbook celebrates the cuisine of the African diaspora, “the world’s wisest food.”

Onwuachi will share stories behind his family’s recipes and the importance of the connections between cuisine, place and culture. A James Beard award-winning chef, Onwuachi was also named Food & Wine’s best new chef in 2019 and Esquire’s chef of the year in 2019.

He opened several restaurants and was the executive chef at acclaimed Kith/Kin in Washington in conversation with Erick Williams, owner and executive chef at Chicago’s Virtue Restaurant & Bar and winner of this year’s Jean Banchet Chef of the Year award.

Go to the Peru library to watch on the big screen or watch from home: https://bit.ly/June22_KwameOnwuachi