Peru finance director steps down, city seeks his successor

The city of Peru is seeking a new finance director, after its Finance Director Justin Miller recently resigned his position.

The Peru City Council held a special meeting Monday to move forward with seeking applicants to be Miller’s successor.

Miller said he stepped down to pursue another job opportunity in the Illinois Valley and he is looking forward to remaining part of the community.

“The opportunity to serve as the finance director for the city of Peru has been an amazing and rewarding experience,” Miller said. “I feel fortunate to have worked with great people throughout the city over the past eight years.”

Miller said he is grateful to the current and past elected officials he worked alongside.