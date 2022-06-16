La Salle officials conclude inspection of Kaskaskia hotel

The city of La Salle finished its safety inspection of the Kaskaskia hotel Thursday afternoon.
Results of the search still are pending and Deputy Clerk Brent Bader said it will likely be a few weeks until the engineer’s report comes back.
Building Inspector Andy Bacidore, Economic Development Director Leah Inman, Engineer Scott Brown of Wendler Engineering and two members of CL enterprises searched the building beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Bader said CL President Nathan Watson met the inspection group on-site and said the effort to search the Kaskaskia was collaborative. After the search of the hotel, Watson invited the city also to evaluate the proposed Rocket Brewpub building, 801-805 First St.
Both the Kaskaskia Hotel and the Rocket Brewpub are renovation projects owned by CL. The city acquired a search warrant this week to look for structural deficiencies in the walls or support beams. The search was sparked by community concerns for safety. The city has had an incident of a building collapse recently. In July 2021, a vacant tavern on the northeast corner of First and Tonti streets abruptly collapsed.
Bader said a complete building collapse is a worst-case scenario and said the city is more concerned about pieces of the building or glass falling on people below. He also said he appreciated the cooperation and help CL provided that allowed the city’s team to search both buildings.
Once Brown’s report is given to the city, Bacidore will review it and determine if there are any issues with either buildings in terms of city code. Without knowing the results of the inspection, Bader said he could not outline any definitive next steps of action.
CL’s Watson told the NewsTribune he will attend the next La Salle City Council meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, at La Salle City Hall, 745 Second St. He plans to explain a new approach to the renovations and ask the council for feedback.
“The City approached us with requests to address broken glass and other safety issues,” Watson said Tuesday. “For the past couple of months our property manager has worked closely with the city of La Salle inspector to address those issues; most of them are completed and those remaining will be wrapped up very shortly.”
CL also hired a third-party engineering firm to conduct a structural survey of the hotel, the company said Tuesday.
“This is crucial information we need in preparation of a full renovation of the hotel,” Watson said. “We will be happy to share the results of that survey with the city of La Salle when it is completed.”
The Kaskaskia is undergoing a $30 million project to restore the six-story, historic hotel in downtown La Salle. CL plans to renovate and restore the many rooms for upscale living spaces, the ballroom, Wedgewood Room, Side Bar and Second Street retail uses, according to a press release from CL.
Watson said Monday the project’s slow progression is because of construction issues and the complications that come with restoring an old building.