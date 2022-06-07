Spring Valley to tackle street repairs at June 13 committees

Spring Valley has a number of streets in need of repairs, but Greenwood and St. Paul streets will get a long look at a June 13 committee meeting.

On Monday, Alderman Ken Bogacz distributed to the City Council a list of needed street repairs he compiled. At the top (for now) is a section of Greenwood Street from Dakota to St. Paul streets and St. Paul Street from Hennessy to Terry streets, though each ward has needs, as well.

Bogacz said the city has $380,000 in motor fuel taxes to work with and, with prices hovering about $30,000 per city block, only a few portions will get a look this year.

“It gives us a starting point for discussion,” Bogacz said of the list.

And it’s a fluid list. Engineer Mike Richetta said these are surface-only assessments and the priorities could flip if the streets are found to need subsurface work such as storm sewers.