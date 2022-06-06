Oglesby Elks Lodge announces Americanism essay winners

The Oglesby Elks Lodge shared the winners of its Americanism Essay Contest, including a Princeton Christian Academy student who was invited to read her winning essay at the Illinois Elks Awards Banquet in Springfield.

This year students had to answer the question: “What does it mean to love your country?”

Jocelyn Martinez, an Oglesby Washington Junior High School student, and daughter of Irma Soto, was the first place winner for the Oglesby Lodge and the Great Northwest District in the seventh and eighth grade division, advancing to the state competition.

Pictured are (left to right) Jocelyn Martinez, seventh and eighth grade Oglesby Elks Lodge/district winner; Kendall Bassett, seventh and eighth grade Oglesby Elks Lodge/district third place winner; and Alan Zarbock, their English Language Arts teacher. (Photo provided by Lisa Fultz)

Lydia Hardy, a Princeton Christian Academy student, and daughter of Kyle and Jessica hardy, was the second place winner for the Oglesby Lodge and the Great Northwest District. Hardy placed first at the state competition. She was invited to Springfield to read her essay at the Illinois Elks Awards Banquet.

Kendall Basset, an Oglesby Washington Junior High School student, and daughter of Jennifer Kurtz, was the third place winner for the Oglesby Lodge and the Great Northwest District.

Pictured are (left to right) Princeton Christian Academy students and Oglesby Elks Lodge Americanism Essay Contest winners Kaylyn Friel, Joel Odell and Lydia Hardy. (Photo provided by Lisa Fultz)

Joel Odell, of Princeton Christian Academy, son of Curtis and Jessica Odell, was the first place winner for the Oglesby Lodge in the fifth and sixth grade division and finished second in the Great Northwest District, advancing to the state competition.

Kaylyn Friel, of Princeton Christian Academy, daughter of Cory and Pamela Friel, was the second place winner for the Oglesby Lodge in the fifth and sixth grade division.