Peru police promote Officer Matt Peters to sergeant

Peru Police Officer Matt Peters was promoted to sergeant, a move that takes effect May 29.

He will succeed Sgt. Rick Piscia, who is retiring June 9 after working at the Peru Police Department for more than 20 years.

At a presentation during Monday’s Peru City Council meeting announcing the transition, Police Chief Bob Pyszka said Peters was selected after taking the sergeant’s test.

Peters started his law enforcement career in 2005 in the Mendota Police Department. He was hired by the Peru Police Department in 2008.

Since being hired in Peru, he has worked in the patrol, detective and K-9 divisions. He is a member of the Peru Emergency Response Team. He’s a child safety seat technician, a lead homicide investigator and also a certified pistol and rifle instructor.

“He’s received numerous letters of appreciation and commendation throughout his career,” Pyszka said. “I believe Officer Peters will make a great addition to the management team, and I look forward to him taking his next step in his career here at the Peru Police Department.”

A number of officers and staff from the Peru Police Department attended Monday’s meeting to congratulate Peters.