6 La Salle-Peru High School students earn Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy

Six LaSalle-Peru High School students have earned the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy for the 2021-2022 school year.

This honor is given to those students who demonstrate proficiency in the four domains in English and a second language.

Students must earn an Intermediate High or Advanced Low in speaking, reading, listening and writing on the Assessment of Performance toward Proficiency in Languages exam. The Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy will be placed on the students’ diplomas and transcripts when they graduate.

The students are Shea Rathburn, Alexis Lucero, Lyan Gonzalez, Litzy López, Anna Larios and Melissa Trinidad. The students are wearing Seal of Biliteracy T-shirts sponsored by retired LPHS French teacher Sue Johnson.