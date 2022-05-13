IVCC contracts with Oglesby for full-time police officer on campus

Illinois Valley Community College will enhance campus security by contracting with Oglesby for a full-time police officer.

Trustees approved spending $70,624 in fiscal 2023 and $72,068 in 2024 for full-time police presence. IVCC is currently contracting with Oglesby for police 20 hours a week for $33,600 annually.

The intergovernmental agreement calls for a full-time “school resource officer” from June 1, 2022, through April 2025.

In other action, the board approved the retirement of Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs Bonnie Campbell effective Oct. 1. Over a 25-year career, Campbell also served as a dean, division chair, director of nursing and nursing instructor.

“I am proud of my work in health careers, predominantly in nursing, and equally proud of my unwavering support of Career and Technical Education and adult students,” Campbell said in her retirement letter. “There is still much to do, but I am leaving those ‘worlds’ in very good and capable hands.”

In other business, the board approved:

A three-year agreement with Transformative Growth Counseling Services for counseling for $315,000. The action is related to the Mental Health Early Action On Campus Act and the expenditure will be covered primarily by TORT funds.

Purchase of an additional 50 monitors and 82 hub monitors for $33,000 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. In April, trustees approved HEERF purchases of 350 desktop computers and related equipment for $453,000. Going forward, IVCC will replace 25% of its computers annually.

The $1.55 million bid of Lo Destro Construction Company of Chicago for a renovation of CETLA. The Center for Excellence in Teaching, Learning and Assessment serves faculty through workshops, technical support, orientations and professional development.

Asbestos abatement in D201, the new CETLA/fine arts space, for $175,800 by Colfax Corporation of Chicago.

Expenditure of $35,000 for a cardiac monitor/defibrillator for EMS. The monitor will be used in the paramedic course and will allow training and testing at twice the current pace.

Additional equipment for the dental program for $135,000. Last summer, trustees approved over $800,000 to move dental assisting into the upper gym. Dental hygiene begins in fall 2023.

Renewal of the Blackboard Learn subscription for 2022-23 for $57,351.

Transition of the administrative software system Ellucian to cloud-based over the next two years to enhance security and accessibility. Cost is estimated at $1.2 million.

Changes to the board’s investment policy to allow maximum returns on fund balances.

Closed session minutes from April 14.

A negotiated retirement agreement with English instructor Jennifer Bubb effective at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

Approval of a five-year collective bargaining agreement with SEIU Local 138, the union representing 16 members of the maintenance and custodial staff.

