IVCC contracts with Oglesby for full-time police officer on campus

Illinois Valley Community College will enhance campus security by contracting with Oglesby for a full-time police officer.
Trustees approved spending $70,624 in fiscal 2023 and $72,068 in 2024 for full-time police presence. IVCC is currently contracting with Oglesby for police 20 hours a week for $33,600 annually.
The intergovernmental agreement calls for a full-time “school resource officer” from June 1, 2022, through April 2025.
In other action, the board approved the retirement of Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs Bonnie Campbell effective Oct. 1. Over a 25-year career, Campbell also served as a dean, division chair, director of nursing and nursing instructor.
“I am proud of my work in health careers, predominantly in nursing, and equally proud of my unwavering support of Career and Technical Education and adult students,” Campbell said in her retirement letter. “There is still much to do, but I am leaving those ‘worlds’ in very good and capable hands.”
In other business, the board approved:
- A three-year agreement with Transformative Growth Counseling Services for counseling for $315,000. The action is related to the Mental Health Early Action On Campus Act and the expenditure will be covered primarily by TORT funds.
- Purchase of an additional 50 monitors and 82 hub monitors for $33,000 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. In April, trustees approved HEERF purchases of 350 desktop computers and related equipment for $453,000. Going forward, IVCC will replace 25% of its computers annually.
- The $1.55 million bid of Lo Destro Construction Company of Chicago for a renovation of CETLA. The Center for Excellence in Teaching, Learning and Assessment serves faculty through workshops, technical support, orientations and professional development.
- Asbestos abatement in D201, the new CETLA/fine arts space, for $175,800 by Colfax Corporation of Chicago.
- Expenditure of $35,000 for a cardiac monitor/defibrillator for EMS. The monitor will be used in the paramedic course and will allow training and testing at twice the current pace.
- Additional equipment for the dental program for $135,000. Last summer, trustees approved over $800,000 to move dental assisting into the upper gym. Dental hygiene begins in fall 2023.
- Renewal of the Blackboard Learn subscription for 2022-23 for $57,351.
- Transition of the administrative software system Ellucian to cloud-based over the next two years to enhance security and accessibility. Cost is estimated at $1.2 million.
- Changes to the board’s investment policy to allow maximum returns on fund balances.
- Closed session minutes from April 14.
- A negotiated retirement agreement with English instructor Jennifer Bubb effective at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.
- Approval of a five-year collective bargaining agreement with SEIU Local 138, the union representing 16 members of the maintenance and custodial staff.
The board learned:
- IVCC recently hosted visits from state legislators Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris), Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa) and Rep. David Welter (R-Morris).
- Corcoran credited student Lydia Walker of Seneca for the success of the April 20 MIMIC Fair that featured five student-manufactured products for sale.
- State and federal grants being pursued include a $3 million EDA grant for the Ag Complex; a $1.8 million grant for a nursing lab expansion through U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth; $250,000 for a greenhouse project through U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Channahon); $218,000 for farmland tiling through La Salle County; $3.2 million for IT enhancements and security through HEERF; and a $1 million USDA grant to share coursework with 10 district high schools via distance learning.
- Early Childhood Education program coordinator Tammy Landgraf is working on a three-year, $650,000 equity pay project.
- At Thursday’s planning committee meeting, Vice President for Academic Affairs Gary Roberts reported on accreditation, high school yield rates and transfer data. “Gary has brought fresh ideas regarding the ‘Middle College’ concept that worked well for him in Michigan and now he’d like to replicate that here. Our legislators love the idea,” Corcoran said.
- Saturday’s Nurse Pinning is at 11:30 a.m. in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre followed by the 56th annual Commencement in the gymnasium at 1:30. A pair of students from Marquette Academy and one from LaMoille High School will earn their associate degrees and high school diplomas simultaneously.
- Part-time Community Relations assistant Dave Dodge retired April 27 after 16 years and part-time enrollment services assistant Lori White resigned April 29.
- Adult Education administrative assistant Susan Martyn is retiring June 30. “I can’t begin to tell you how much I appreciate the opportunities this position has provided me over the last eight years,” Martyn said in a letter to Director of Adult Education Sara Escatel.
- Vice President for Business Services and Finance Matt Seaton recommended the college continue 24-hour, seven-day-a-week coverage from Allied Universal, IVCC’s security force since 2011. Allied will add Behavior Detection Officers to its college staff.
- Four part-time vacancies in the admissions and cashier departments will be combined into two full-time positions.
- Trustee Jane Goetz of Ottawa was recognized Thursday by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association as a “Trustee Education Award” winner for participating in 15 or more of the association’s seminars. She will be among honorees at ICCTA’s June 10 banquet in Chicago.