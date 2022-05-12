St. Bede Academy names Top 10 students for Class of 2022

St. Bede Academy announced the Top 10 of the class of 2022.

These students have represented St. Bede in scholastic and non-scholastic events, service to St. Bede and the surrounding community, and in character with the Benedictine tradition.

Students are listed in alphabetical order.

Lia Bosnich, daughter of Mark and Cinnamon Bosnich of La Salle and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, she graduated from Trinity Catholic Academy. Bosnich intends to obtain a degree in biology, after completing her undergraduate in biology study, she plans to attend medical school. She plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to being the salutatorian of her class, she has been awarded the High School Heisman Award, the Scholar Athlete of the Year and the Computer Science Award and Citizenship Award as a sophomore. Bosnich also was named an Illinois State Scholar, basketball First Team All- Conference her junior and senior year, IBCA All-State honorable mention, volleyball Second Team All-Conference her senior year. She was on the All-Area Team for basketball her junior and senior year and All-Area BCR Team her senior year for volleyball. Bosnich has been active in basketball, volleyball, softball, tennis, track, Heritage Club, Ping Pong Club, Tea Club, InterAct Club, Rotary and she is a Student Ambassador and Eucharistic Minister. She also volunteered her time at Echo Bluff, Trinity Catholic Academy, Knights of Columbus, food drives and summer camps.

Deborah Daluga, daughter of Thomas and Patricia Daluga of Princeton and a member of St. Louis Church, she graduated from Trinity Catholic Academy in La Salle. Daluga will be attending Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and plans to pursue a medical school, with a long-term goal of becoming a psychiatrist. She is the valedictorian of her class, as well as being named an Illinois State Scholar. She was given the Rural and Small Town Recognition Award by the College Board, the AP Scholar Award, Elks Teen of the Month, and placed second in the individual regional then placed first in the individual sectional for English and first for the individual regional for chemistry in 2021 in the Academic Challenge. In 2022 she placed first in the individual regional for English and physics and first in the individual sectional for English. Daluga also received a Certificate of Excellence in English and U.S. History. She belonged to a variety of clubs including the SBA Ambassadors, WYSE, Heritage Club and Student Government, Tea Club, spring musical while participating in bowling all four years.

Brady Flanagan, son of Colby and Julie Flanagan of Ladd is a member of the Holy Trinity Church, and graduated from Ladd Grade School. He plans to attend Loyola University to major in brain and cognitive science. He aims to obtain a doctorate in order for him to help others in any way he can. He may minor in theatre because it is a passion he wishes to keep in his life. Flanagan was named as an Illinois State Scholar, AP Scholar and College Board National Recognition Award for Rural and Small Town. He has received a Top Math Student and Top AP Computer Science Student award as well as a fourth place team finish in the state WYSE competition his junior year and third in the WYSE sectional math test his senior year. Flanagan participated in golf and tennis all four years, basketball for two years and a variety of clubs such as: Heritage Club, Fall Theatre, Spring Musical, Lectio Divina, Student Ambassador, Esports Club, WYSE team and the Student Government treasurer. He has spent most of his time volunteering at St. Bede in a variety of ways as well as helping with the Ladd Library renovation and Dimmick Grade School renovation.

Erin Gray, daughter of Jeff and Jan Gray of Streator and a member of St. John the Baptist, is a graduate of Tonica Grade School. With plans to attend University of Iowa, Gray intends to pursue a degree in English and creative writing. She plans on getting her bachelor’s degree and pursue a career in the criminology field. Gray has been named an Illinois State Scholar and received the English Award three out of four years, Varsity Basketball Dedication Award and Excellence in Service Award. She has been named the 2022 Senior of the Year. Gray has been a member of the Student Government for two years and served as secretary her senior year; other clubs include Ambassadors, Book Club, Prom Committee and participated in this year’s Mystery Trip. Volunteer activities for Gray include assisting with several sports camps at St. Bede and working concessions and camps at local grade schools, IVAR activities, Canal Connection, Knights of Columbus and the Elks Hoop Shoot.

Thomas Harris, son of Tammy Harris of Spring Valley, graduated from JFK in Spring Valley. Harris plans to major in Computer Engineering and Science at the University of Iowa. He was named as an Illinois State Scholar, won the Freshman Math Award, and was All Academic/All Conference for football his junior year. Harris participated in football, basketball, bowling and baseball all four years while also being involved in Stage Rats, WYSE and Last Supper Club. He has done community service IVAR while attending St. Bede.

Grace Maschmann, daughter of Scott and Dr. Jennifer Maschmann of Peru and a member of St. Joseph’s in Peru, graduated from Peru Catholic Grade School. Maschmann plans to attend the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign where she will major in Biochemistry with hopes of becoming pre-med and becoming a cardiologist. She received the Honors World History Award, Honors Anatomy and Physiology Award, All Academic Team, and was recognized as an Illinois State Scholar. She was awarded the basketball Hustle Award, Home Run Club Award and was named volleyball captain. She was involved in volleyball, basketball and softball all four years as well as participating in club volleyball and travel softball for three years. She was a Student Ambassador, attended Rotary meetings and participated in Lectio Divina, Bass Fishing, Tea Club, Eucharistic Ministry, Heritage Club, Science Club and WYSE. Her time was volunteered doing SBA summer camps and annual auction, Peru Catholic fundraising events and as an IVCH curb painting volunteer.

Duncan Lawler, son of Daniel and Ariella Lawler of Ladd and a graduate of Ladd Grade School. Lawler has been accepted to University of Colorado, University of Illinois, University of Kansas, University of Wisconsin and is awaiting word from University of Notre Dame before deciding where to attend. He plans to study biomolecular, chemical or environmental engineering. Lawler had enrolled at St. Bede Academy for math in the sixth grade, completing two honors level math classes prior to his freshman year. Lawler is a National Merit Commended Scholar, Illinois State Scholar and the recipient of AP Scholar with Distinction Award. He has earned three St. Bede Academic Achievement Awards, which includes one for Spanish and two for Math. Duncan is a two-time recipient of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference Outstanding All Academic All-Conference Award. He placed first and third in computer science and chemistry at the 2021 WYSE sectional competition. In the 2022 WYSE, he placed first in both math and computer science at regionals, then second in math at sectionals. As a senior, Lawler was honored with the Sons of the American Revolution Citizenship Award, the Scholar Athlete of the Year and the High School Heisman Award. In addition to his studies, Duncan was a four-year member of the basketball and track teams. He participated in club soccer for two years. He was named the MVP of the 2021 basketball season and a two-time state qualifier in the high jump event, ranking 13th in the state for Class A. Duncan tied St. Bede’s long running high jump record as a freshman and is tied for the 6′4″ Bruins Varsity High Jump school record. In addition to sports he participated in Student Ambassadors, eSports, WYSE, Heritage Club, Tea Club and the spring musical. He enjoys volunteering his time at the Hall Township Food Pantry, where he organized the St. Bede vs Hall Food Drive Challenge, as well as assisting in summer camps at school and various other community organizations.

Henry Orteza, son of Joseph Orteza of Peoria and Dr. Norah Toraason of Peru, graduated from Trinity Catholic Academy in La Salle. He will attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for his degree in manufacturing engineering and obtaining a master’s degree in Business Administration. Orteza has been named an Illinois State Scholar and is a three-time sectional qualifier in wrestling. He was the captain of the track, cross country and wrestling teams his senior year and was the recipient of the Most Improved Award in cross country and wrestling. Additionally, he was the recipient of the Student Wrestler Award and the Hard Work and Dedication Award for wrestling. He has participated in cross country, wrestling, track, Tea Club and Student Ambassadors. Orteza volunteers at Echo Bluff and fundraisers for local schools. He also volunteered his time at the local food pantry.

Katriene Sibbaluca, son of Delinard and Moira Sibbaluca of Dalzell, is a graduate of Peru Catholic Grade School. Sibbaluca will attend IVCC before transferring to a university where she plans to obtain a degree in multimedia design. She wishes to start as a multimedia designer and work her way to creative director where she can be in charge of the visual aspects for magazines, video games, music videos and film and theatre sets. She was named an Illinois State Scholar and College Board Rural and Small Town Recognition Program Scholar in addition to being on honor roll all four years at St. Bede. She was involved in Scholastic Bowl, Heritage Club, Yearbook, Stage Rats, Lectio Divina, Tea Club, Last Supper Club and Prom Committee. She volunteered for several events at St. Bede as well as Echo Bluff and the Illinois Valley Regional Airport.

Jack Wallace, son of Jamie Wallace and Christy Donahue of La Salle and a graduate of Waltham Grade School. Wallace plans is attend Boston University to study psychology with a goal of becoming a clinical psychologist and help others with mental illness. He has been named a National Merit Commended Scholar and Illinois State Scholar. Wallace was given recognition by the College Board for the Rural and Small Town Recognition Award as well as placing first place for English in regionals and third place in sectionals at the WYSE competition. He has participated in tennis all four years, cross country one year, soccer club one year and belonged to the Tea Club, Heritage Club and Science Club. Jack landed a lead role in this year’s spring musical. He volunteered his time at local grade schools, the La Salle Library and the Food Pantry.



