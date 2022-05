The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp are holding a Player Palooza from 4-9 p.m. May 31 in La Salle on Wright Street between 1st and 2nd streets.

Pistol Shrimp players will be at the event, which will feature food, music, giveaways, face painting, bounce house, dunk tank, money booth, prizes and more.

Tangled Roots Brewing Company and Star Union Spirits will provide free tastings inside the Auditorium Ballroom.