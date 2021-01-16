IVCC joins a four-college consortium vying for Central Illinois Manufacturing Academy

The Illinois Valley Community College Board released its January report and announced it has joined a four-college consortium vying for the $7.5 million Central Illinois Manufacturing Academy.

If the consortium’s grant application is one of two chosen by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development Opportunity, the academy would be built in East Peoria near Illinois Central College.

The academy would have satellite sites at IVCC, Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield and Spoon River College in Canton.

The academy would significantly enhance IVCC’s ability to meet advanced manufacturing workforce needs, as there are an estimated 45,000 manufacturing jobs in the four-college region.

As a satellite location, IVCC would receive $100,000 to upgrade its manufacturing facilities, and, in return, the college would commit to paying $40,000 per year over three years for operational expenses, such as the employment of a full-time manager and lab assistant at the academy.

IVCC President Jerry Corcoran said this opportunity would provide multiple benefits to its faculty and students.

“In my mind, extraordinary benefits to IVCC include shared curriculum, data collection, instructional materials, apprenticeships, common instructional training and part-time faculty,” Corcoran said in a news release. “The academy will provide students access to credentials that lead to high-paying family sustaining wages.”

Each site would offer welding, manual machining, manufacturing basics and essential skills. DCEO is expected to announce its central and southern Illinois academy sites by early spring so the initiative can be “well underway by fall.”

Other actions the board approved includes: