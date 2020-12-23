Peru police, fire kick off their Red and Blue Christmas

Santa made an early trip around Peru on Tuesday, but instead of his usual stable of reindeer, he was escorted by members of the Peru police and fire departments.

The police cars and fire trucks lit up their vehicles to welcome the early arrival of Santa to deliver gifts from the Peru police, and fire departments kicked off their Red and Blue Christmas Program.

Santa arrived in Peru early this year to deliver gifts from the Peru police and fire departments "Red and Blue "Christmas Program. Santa visits with a family Tuesday on Eighth Street in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Blue and Red Christmas Program has been a part of the local community since 2015 and is made possible by the organizations, businesses and individuals that work together to make Christmas a little more merry for children involved.

Santa loaded up his sleigh Tuesday afternoon and took a trip around the city of Peru delivering gifts to families and children in need.

Aside from gifts, families also received either a box of food containing items for a Christmas dinner donated from Walmart or a food card from HyVee.

A pickup truck full of food donated by Walmart and Hy-vee was given to families Tuesday throughout Peru during the Peru police and fire departments "Red and Blue" Christmas Program. Aside from gifts, families also received a box of food. (Scott Anderson)

Items in the meal box from Walmart included dessert, ham, canned goods, potatoes and rolls.

“The food goes from the main course all the way down to the dessert,” Deputy Chief Bob Pyszka said. “Some families will have a little more canned goods because they have bigger families. This is all from Walmart.”

The parade made its way throughout the town as police officers, firefighters and city officials followed waving a Merry Christmas as people looked on.

The program delivered gifts and goods to around 20 families and more than 50 children in Peru as the need for the program continues to grow year in and year out.

Peru Police Chief Doug Bernabei thanked Peru Council on Monday after it continued its financial support of the program.

“This extra $1,000 will go a long way to help with the initiative,” Bernabei said. “It’s a pretty good thing that the police and fire departments are pretty excited about.”

The gift delivery differed from past years because of the COVID-19 pandemic as gifts were dropped off in front of the houses as the children waved to Santa seated in his sled.