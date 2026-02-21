Woodland completes perfect Tri-County season with win against Seneca

Woodland’s Nate Berry shoots past Seneca’s James Zydron in the first quarter Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at Woodland's Warrior Dome. Berry finished with 19 points as the Warriors cruised to a 78-44 win. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Woodland didn’t want any talk about tiebreakers after Friday’s game against Seneca.

The Warriors wanted the Tri-County Conference championship to themselves.

Behind nine 3-pointers, the Warriors cruised to a 78-44 win at the Warrior Dome and clinched the title outright, finishing 9-0 in conference play.

“Coming into this game, we knew there was some talk that if we lost this, there would have been a tiebreaker with Marquette,” said senior Noah Decker, who finished with seven points. “We didn’t want that to happen. We didn’t want anyone to say anything like ‘they had one loss, and Marquette had one loss.’ We wanted that done, and to be put to bed, and go 9-0 in the conference.”

Woodland coach Connor Kaminke said a conference title is something his team, especially the seniors, had always had their sights set on since their freshman season. It was the Warriors’ first since the 1978-79 season, when they topped the now-defunct Midstate Conference.

“We’ve always talked about before every practice, ‘Look at that board over there,’” Kaminke said of a banner listing Woodland’s sports titles. “‘You walk in and out of this gym, and have that opportunity to put numbers up there.’ It’s always been the talk by this group. They just got infatuated with that for four years and they put in the work and now they’re going to be able to walk in this gym for the rest of their lives and see that and know they had a part of that, and to do it 9-0, it just makes it that much better.”

Despite having a share of the conference title already in-hand, Kaminke said the Warriors (21-9, 9-0) remained focused.

Extending their lead to double digits for the first time after a Nate Berry 3-pointer before the end of the first quarter, the Warriors went on a 9-0 run midway through the second quarter after back-to-back-to-back 3s from Decker, Berry and Jaron Follmer to build a 34-15 lead. The closet the Irish would come the rest of the night was 15 points.

“I didn’t have to do anything,” Kaminke said of motivating his team. “These kids are ready for a challenge and they’re thinking the same thing I am, they don’t want to have any sort of conversation of tiebreakers or anything like that. We want it outright, put everything to rest and we did that.”

Follmer finished with a game-high 20 points for the Warriors. He was joined in double digits by Berry with 19 and Price with 18. Price had a pair of 3s, including one at the buzzer to end the third quarter. Berry converted on three from beyond the arc.

“The thing we were talking about was last year we played them around the same time over there and they just absolutely killed us,” Follmer said of a 61-32 loss at Seneca. “They just did the same thing we just did (Friday), and it felt miserable then. We came out at halftime and it was no mercy this time.”

Seneca coach Nathaniel Meiss said the Irish (13-17, 4-5) let the Warriors offense get rolling, and from there it was difficult to stop.

“I would have liked to have seen our defensive effort be a little bit better,” Meiss said. “But again, they’re a good offensive team and they put the ball in the hole.”

The Irish had seven 3-pointers of their own, including a pair from Cam Shriey and Brayden Simek. Shriey finished with a team-high 11 points and Simek joined Zeb Maxwell with eight points.

Kaminke said the Warriors have scored 70 points in four consecutive games and are sharing the basketball, calling Friday’s 34-point victory the most “put together four quarters” the Warriors have played.

“And to be playing your best basketball at this point in the season is every coach’s goal,” Kaminke said.

“Now the big focus is, if you think this feels good, in a week from now, we can be playing for a regional championship on our home floor. If you think this feels good, that’ll be about 10 times the feeling. And again, I’m not worried about them being hungry.”

The Warriors will open regional play Monday against Earlville at the Warrior Dome. The Irish face off against Peotone in regional play Wednesday.