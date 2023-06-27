Local Sports Digest: Youth baseball highlights from Streator

Streator Youth Baseball highlights
As provided by the league’s coaches, here are highlights from Streator Youth Baseball Cub League play:
Firefighters Local 1, Credit Union 0: Blaize Missel scored the lone run on a base hit by Cam Tutko, Jose Torres had two singles, and Ethan Angelico and Brantley Heilmana added hits for Firefighters Local No. 56. Deken Doty had a double and Abel Rivers added a single for CU.
Firefighters Local 7, Hatzer & Sons 7 (tie): Blaize Missel, Cam Tutko, Ethan Angelico, and Jose Torres all had two hits apiece, while Crawford Bowman, Cooper Defenbaugh and Henley Long each added a single for Firefighters Local No. 56. Cutler Zavada hit an inside-the-park home run, Elliott Masley had a double and a triple, and Chris Walker, Colby Reel, Colson Jones, Ryan Shegog, and Leo Macias all added singles for Hatzer’s.
Firefighters Local 5, Elite Luxury Bus 3: Cameron Tutko had two triples and a double, Blaize Missel a two-run, inside-the-park homer and single, and Jose Torres (triple), Ethan Angelico and Brantley Heilman had a hit a piece for Firefighters Local No. 56. Eyan Arevalo had an inside-the-park homer and a single, Dylan Brown an inside-the-park homer, Beau Zmia a double and Zack Weible a single for ELB.
Ottawa City Rec Softball
In Ottawa City Rec Softball Men’s League play, results and highlights included:
Shamrock Slots 16, Backdoor Sliders 3: Jake Less had three hits and Elliot Kowalski two hits for Shamrock to back help back winning pitcher Ken Hicks. Bobby Sphar and Chayancze Stirbis both doubled for the Sliders.
Illinois Office Supply 19, Tony’s Butt Shack 1: Nate Melvin and Michael Killelea each had three hits and Dylan Gerding blasted a pair of home runs for IOS to help back winning pitcher Andrew Allen.
Outage 24, Tony’s Butt Shack 1: Dave Dillard homered twice, while Caleb Gould, Joe Ceja, Brandon Moore and Caleb Smith all also homered for Outage to help back winning pitcher Tyler Zellers.
The Tree Guy 16, Asphalt Paving 2: Ryan Chamberlain had three hits, while Brandon Aguirre tripled and homered for The Tree Guy to help back winning pitcher Levi Sheehan.
In Ottawa City Rec Softball Women’s League play, results and highlights included:
Muffy’s Tap 7, Boomin Vinyl 5: Chrissy Allison had two hits and Kathy Long was the winning pitcher for Muffy’s. Courtney Krug had three hits and Hannah Burks two hits to pace Boomin Vinyl.
Bears Den 12, Outage 11: Michaella Battistelli and Brittney Torando paced the offense for Bears Den to help back winning pitcher Madilyn Smith. Lindsay Hellman recorded two hits for Outage.