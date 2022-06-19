La Salle County COVID-19 risk remains medium

La Salle County remains in medium risk for COVID-19 for the sixth week in a row, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control.

At medium risk status, the CDC strongly recommends individuals at highest risk or who have high risk people in their household consider wearing masks in indoor public places.

La Salle County’s risk is based on the following indicators set by the CDC. In the past seven days, it had a case rate total of 205.21 per 100,000 (down from a week ago), nine or 8.2 per 100,000 new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 (down from a week ago) and 2.2% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (down from a week ago).

Take the following precautions, especially if you are at a high risk for serious illness: talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions (e.g., testing); have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing); talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments such as oral antivirals, PrEP and monoclonal antibodies.

Since June 10, there have been 226 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in La Salle County. Making up the new cases are five boys younger than 13, four girls younger than 13, five teenage boys, three teenage girls, 23 men in their 20s, 21 women in their 20s, 15 men in their 30s, 24 women in their 30s, 12 men in their 40s, 21 women in their 40s, nine men in their 50s, 13 women in their 50s, 15 men in their 60s, 17 women in their 60s, 13 men in their 70s, 10 women in their 70s, seven men in their 80s, two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s and four women in their 90s.

There were 332 La Salle County residents with confirmed cases removed from isolation since June 10, the health department said.

Regardless of community level, La Salle County Health Department recommendations for isolation for those testing positive and those exposed, isolation and quarantine also remain the same, including masking from days 6 to 10 when isolation/quarantine end.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

La Salle County Health Department urges everyone 5 years and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a booster. Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The health department has Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer available.

Roughly 58.27% of the county’s population was fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 as of June 3, 61.68% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 35,572 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To search for vaccine locations available near you visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.