OSF in Ottawa welcomes new women’s health provider

OSF HealthCare added a women’s health provider to its staff for the Ottawa and surrounding areas.

The addition of Dana Yednock, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, on May 29 will ensure increased access for patients in need of a women’s health provider at the OSF Medical Group – Obstetrics & Gynecology office at 1614 E. Norris Dr., Ottawa, OSF said.

Yednock has many years of nursing experience and will begin a new career journey as a women’s health nurse practitioner. Her patient care is based on listening and discovering what goals her patients have for their health.

Yednock received a Bachelor of Science from the Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University and a medical degree from the University of Illinois in Chicago, Illinois.

For more information call 815-431-0435.